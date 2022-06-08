Ajay Bhatt congratulated Himanshu Dubey for securing first rank in CDS exam

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt visited the home of Himanshu Dubey, who secured first rank in the prestigious Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, at Haldwani, Uttarakhand on June 07, 2022. The Raksha Rajya Mantri congratulated Himanshu for achieving the feat despite hardships and wished him a bright future. He said, Himanshu made not just Haldwani, but the whole of Uttarakhand proud.

Shri Ajay Bhatt commended the CDS topper's dedication and hard work, stating that it will be a source of inspiration for other young students as well. He also lauded Himanshu's parents for ensuring that their son received education even in difficult circumstances.

(With Inputs from PIB)