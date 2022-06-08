Left Menu

Kremlin says sanctions must be lifted for Russian grain to reach markets

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:19 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that for Russian grain to be delivered to international markets, sanctions on the country must be lifted.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that "no substantive discussions" about lifting sanctions were ongoing.

