Kremlin says sanctions must be lifted for Russian grain to reach markets
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:19 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that for Russian grain to be delivered to international markets, sanctions on the country must be lifted.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that "no substantive discussions" about lifting sanctions were ongoing.
