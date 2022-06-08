Rotary Club of Delhi Premier Hosts the Distinguished Service Awards 2021-2022

The theme of the event was to recognize the accomplishments of Individuals and social service organizations and felicitate their relentless efforts in community service.

Delhi, India – Business Wire India The Rotary Club of Delhi Premier, hosted the prestigious Distinguished Service Awards (2021-2022) recently at The Sheraton, Saket in New Delhi. The service awards were in honor of unsung heroes and to recognize and felicitate their selfless contribution to the society. Rotary Club of Delhi Premier, runs on a dedicated motto of ‘- Service before Self, and these awards were a true reflection of their belief and goals.

The honorary Chief guest for the event was, Mr. Naresh Kumar, The Chief Secretary of the Delhi Govt. Mr. Naresh Kumar was quoted saying,‘ The importance of social work lies in its true aim to boldly confront social issues in all facets of life, and create policies that are beneficial to public at large’ He further stated that the Delhi government wants to extend whole hearted contribution towards every social cause and will assist social organizations with timely support, guidance and participation.

The event started with an inaugural speech by the President of RCDP, Mr. Raghav Chandra. Mr. Raghav Chandra was quoted saying, ''We are immensely proud to have 3 recipients of the Distinguished Service Awards who have shown immense resilience in the face of adversity and trauma to them and others and have pledged on devoting their lives to light up the path of persons facing such trauma’. He further recognized the 3 winners of the award ceremony. The first award was felicitated to Sunshine Society that focuses on the betterment of children and elderly. It is run by Kuku and Priti Arora. The recipient of the second award was ,NGO Asha which is run by Dr. Sharmila Lal, a gynecologist. Dr. Sharmila spreads radiance and positivity by treating more than 40 poor patients everyday and actively works for the slums and underdeveloped areas. After she lost her father in 2020, she also started keenly treating elderly people by lending them support. She believes in the mantra of doing good and treating a patient is like service to God.'' The third recipient was Miss Shaheen Malik, who has been an acid attack survivor and is the founder of, Great Souls Foundation. She was faced with the worst nightmare when she became a victim of an acid attack in 2009, and her pain inspired her to create a strong support system for acid attack survivors. Miss Shaheen Malik was quoted saying, ‘The only way to curb acid attacks is by banning the sale of it, and making it unavailable. I believe that the government should come forward collectively with NGO’S and provide rehabilitation and financial assistance to victims of sexual attacks, rape and acid attacks. The event ended with Mr. Naresh Kumar by promising an extended support to foundations/ NGO’s to eradicate heinous crimes and make Delhi a safer metropolitan. The event was a success and displayed the essence of celebrating the fierce and unsung women and men of our society, who want to make an impact through their efforts, inspite of hardships and challenges.

About Rotary Club Delhi Premier The Rotary Club Delhi Premier is a global network of more than 1.2 million members who come together to identify problems and create solutions to bring about a change across the globe and communities. The Rotary had started more than 110 years ago, by Paul Harris in Chicago. He created a club for like- minded people to meet and create lasting impressions through their work. The Rotary Club Delhi Premier is comprised of a Public Image Committee, Skill development Committee, District Coordination Committee and Rotary foundation. The club organizes various interactive club activities and community service projects which can be found on the clubs website calendar. It is a non-partisan and non-sectarian organization that is open to all business and professional leaders of all strata, ages and economic status.

