Putin, Raisi discuss need to revive Iran nuclear deal in phone call
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:56 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, and discussed the need to continue diplomatic efforts and reach an agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The Kremlin said the two sides expressed a desire to further strengthen Russian-Iranian relations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
