Kejriwal, British High Commissioner moot signing knowledge-sharing pact on edu, health

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday discussed the possibility of signing a knowledge-sharing agreement on education and health, an official statement said.

Ellis, accompanied by Barbara Wickham, director of British Council India, also held an extensive discussion with Kejriwal on road infrastructure and its sustainability, it said.

Collaboration on green buildings, solar policy, waste management, road designing and electric buses were among the other topics the Delhi chief minister discussed with Ellis, according to the statement.

Underlining that the Delhi government has identified education, healthcare, water supply and roadworks as its priority sectors, Kejriwal told the British delegation that his government had been spending 25 per cent of its annual budget on education and that Rs 85,000 crore had already been invested in this sector in the last seven years.

''We were able to allocate funds because of our commitment to honesty. This helped further accelerate Delhi's progress,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the government is radically working upon enhancing Delhi's water supply mechanism, reducing air pollution, and making transport more accessible and sustainable.

''We have given a clear message that we are here to serve the people, and slowly and gradually, we are gaining their trust. We've done a fantastic job in education and healthcare, and it's being talked about across the country and worldwide,'' he added.

Kejriwal said when the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government, schools lacked desks, toilets, drinking water and security. However, they now have state-of-the-art buildings with top-notch swimming pools and facilities at par with private schools.

Drawing a parallel with the London healthcare model, Kejriwal said mohalla clinics have been set up in every locality where anybody can walk in at any point of the day.

Kejriwal said that his government is currently working to connect all of the Delhi government's hospitals through the Health Information Management System.

''The citizens of Delhi will be given e-health cards. The doctor will have access to patients' complete medical history through these cards,'' he said.

He also touched upon the issue of Yamuna cleaning and said that the government is committed to providing clean tap water to the people of Delhi round the clock.

''We are working on several initiatives to increase the availability of water in Delhi. Cleaning Yamuna is our priority,'' he said.

On improving road infrastructure, Kejriwal said, ''Some roads are being redesigned and built to international standards as part of the pilot project. These roads will also have cycle lanes for clean mobility.'' The Chief Minister's Office tweeted, ''British High Commissioner to India H.E. Shri Alex Ellis called upon Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat today. Both Delhi & Britain will work together in the fields of education, health & infrastructure for the betterment of their citizens.'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi and Punjab governments had signed a knowledge-sharing agreement recently.

''We are now progressing by learning from one another. We are promoting tourism in Delhi. For this, we are working on a number of initiatives. We are currently developing and redesigning Delhi's markets. We are also going to organise food festivals. Delhi and London can work together on these food festivals,'' he said.

