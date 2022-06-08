Canara Bank, other PSBs organise credit outreach programme in Delhi

Canara Bank along with other public sector lenders on Wednesday organised a credit outreach programme in the national capital and sanctioned loans totalling Rs 272 crore to over 2,000 account holders.

Massive credit outreach programmes are being held by all public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

In a statement, the Bengaluru-based lender said ''it along with other member banks organized a Credit outreach programme on June 8 in New Delhi, as per the directive received from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. Canara Bank being the lead bank, organized the camp at Tamil Sangam Building in R K Puram.'' Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs of Meenakshi Lekhi was the chief guest at the event. Around 22 banks participating in the programme sanctioned Rs 272 crore as loans under various categories to 2,356 account holders, said Arun Kumar, Deputy General Manager at Canara Bank.

R P Singh, General Manager, RBI, along with representatives of Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, among others, participated in the event.

