Left Menu

Canara Bank, other PSBs organise credit outreach programme in Delhi

Canara Bank along with other public sector lenders on Wednesday organised a credit outreach programme in the national capital and sanctioned loans totalling Rs 272 crore to over 2,000 account holders.Massive credit outreach programmes are being held by all public sector banks PSBs as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav AKAM.In a statement, the Bengaluru-based lender said it along with other member banks organized a Credit outreach programme on June 8 in New Delhi, as per the directive received from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:34 IST
Canara Bank, other PSBs organise credit outreach programme in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Canara Bank along with other public sector lenders on Wednesday organised a credit outreach programme in the national capital and sanctioned loans totalling Rs 272 crore to over 2,000 account holders.

Massive credit outreach programmes are being held by all public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

In a statement, the Bengaluru-based lender said ''it along with other member banks organized a Credit outreach programme on June 8 in New Delhi, as per the directive received from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. Canara Bank being the lead bank, organized the camp at Tamil Sangam Building in R K Puram.'' Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs of Meenakshi Lekhi was the chief guest at the event. Around 22 banks participating in the programme sanctioned Rs 272 crore as loans under various categories to 2,356 account holders, said Arun Kumar, Deputy General Manager at Canara Bank.

R P Singh, General Manager, RBI, along with representatives of Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, among others, participated in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022