Karnataka, Allahabad HC get one additional judge each
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 20:01 IST
An additional judge each was on Wednesday appointed to the high courts of Karnataka and Allahabad, the law ministry said.
While Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, an advocate, was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court, Syed Waiz Mian, a judicial officer, was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court. Mian's order said he has been appointed till January 4, 2023.
