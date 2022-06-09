Left Menu

Remarks do not reflect views of govt: MEA on controversial comments on Prophet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:29 IST
Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
Facing widespread anger in the Arab countries over the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad, India on Thursday said it has made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government.

''We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

''This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this,'' he said.

Asked about the claim in an Iranian readout that said that after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad with NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday, the latter said that offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson, Bagchi said: ''My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down.'' He was responding to a question on the issue.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments on the Prophet.

