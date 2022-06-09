Woman accuses zila panchayat member of rape in UP’s Deoria
A 22-year-old woman has accused a zila panchayat member in Deoria district of allegedly raping her, police said on Thursday.
Police registered a case against Sunil Nishad, a resident of Bardgonia area under Gauribazar police station, on Wednesday evening, SHO Vipin Malik said.
According to the woman, Nishad had promised to get a house allotted to her under a government scheme and called on Tuesday night to discuss the matter, the SHO said.
He then took her in his car to a school in the village and allegedly raped her, Malik added.
An aide of Nishad dropped the woman home early Wednesday after which she approached police, he said.
''A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sunil,'' Sankalp Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Deoria said.
