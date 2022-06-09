Left Menu

Woman accuses zila panchayat member of rape in UP’s Deoria

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:39 IST
Woman accuses zila panchayat member of rape in UP’s Deoria
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman has accused a zila panchayat member in Deoria district of allegedly raping her, police said on Thursday.

Police registered a case against Sunil Nishad, a resident of Bardgonia area under Gauribazar police station, on Wednesday evening, SHO Vipin Malik said.

According to the woman, Nishad had promised to get a house allotted to her under a government scheme and called on Tuesday night to discuss the matter, the SHO said.

He then took her in his car to a school in the village and allegedly raped her, Malik added.

An aide of Nishad dropped the woman home early Wednesday after which she approached police, he said.

''A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sunil,'' Sankalp Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Deoria said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022