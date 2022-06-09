U.S. urges Malian transition government to take steps toward holding elections

The United States urged the Malian transition government to take steps toward holding elections, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday, with the statement coming as military leaders in Mali have been pressured to restore democracy.

Mali's military junta will take 24 months from March 2022 to restore civilian rule after an August 2020 coup, its spokesman said on Monday.

