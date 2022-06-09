Left Menu

U.S. urges Malian transition government to take steps toward holding elections

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:45 IST
The United States urged the Malian transition government to take steps toward holding elections, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday, with the statement coming as military leaders in Mali have been pressured to restore democracy.

Mali's military junta will take 24 months from March 2022 to restore civilian rule after an August 2020 coup, its spokesman said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

