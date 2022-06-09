DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 9

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 9 ** NEW DELHI - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian visits India (to June 10). ** NAIROBI - Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason visits Kenya (to June 12). ** ATHENS - Bulgarian Defence Minister Dragomir Zakov is paying an official visit to Greece (to June 9). ** KYIV - Germany health minister Karl Lauterbach meets his counterpart in Kyiv to discuss care for people injured in the war in Ukraine.

** ROME - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Rome - 0600 GMT ** YEREVAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan during his visit - 0700 GMT

Tashkent - Amina Mohammed, first deputy secretary general of the United Nations, will visit the Republic of Uzbekistan (final day). SINGAPORE – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka G.L. Peiris will travel to Singapore for a bilateral visit (final day). KINSHASA - Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will take an official visit to Democratic Republic of Congo, leading a delegation that will also include Belgium's prime minister and other officials (to June 13).

HANOI - Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on an official visit to Vietnam (to June 10). SINGAPORE - State Councilor and Defense Minister of China General Wei Fenghe will attend the 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue and visit Singapore upon invitation. (June 12) PARIS - OECD 2022 Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) (To June 10) MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino, energy minister Teresa Ribera, industry minister Reyes Maroto and foreign affairs minister Jose Manuel Albares participate in a two-day forum organized by Expansion paper (final day). SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2020 (to June 19) LOS ANGELES - United States hosts Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her visit to Sydney (to June 10). COPENHAGEN - Former NATO gen secratary Anders Fogh Rasmussen will host Barack Obama, Lithuanian Prime Minister Simonyte, President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola, Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya, Microsoft President Brad Smith and others at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit. MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in the opening of the Invest EU program in Spain - 0730 GMT.

PARIS - The OECD holds the opening ceremony for its annual ministerial meeting in Paris, with the theme "The future we want: better policies for the next generation and sustainable transition." - 0800 GMT. VATICAN CITY - Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala will meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican. LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 10) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 10 ** VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Vatican - 0800 GMT YEREVAN - Russian Sergei Lavrov visits Armenia to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation. BUCHAREST - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg travels to the Bucharest-9 summit hosted by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, in Bucharest - 1200 GMT. SINGAPORE - IISS Shangri-La Dialogue (to June 12). THESSALONIKI, Greece - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets the new Turkmen president, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, on his first visit to Moscow. BRUSSELS - EU ministers discuss hosting Ukraine refugees and their Schengen area of open borders. PARIS - OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann and Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco give a news conference at the end of the OECD's annual ministerial meeting - 1330 GMT. BERLIN - Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes Moldovan President Maia Sandu for a meeting at Bellevue Palace in Berlin - 0930 GMT. BUCHAREST - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis convenes a meeting of his counterparts from Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia in the Bucharest 9 format of central and eastern European countries in NATO and the EU. SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2020 (to June 19) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 11

** PRAGUE - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Prague, meets his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky. - 1000 GMT ** SOFIA – Bulgaria Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is to welcome German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Bulgaria. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 12 ** Baku - President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will visit Azerbaijan (to June 13). ** WASHINGTON D.C., - South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin visits the United Sates and meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (to June 15). NAANTALI, FINLAND - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto hosts talks on NATO and changed Nordic security environment (to June 13). GENEVA, Switzerland - Opening of WTO's 164 member states Ministerial Conference in Geneva (To June 15) PARIS, France - Election for National Assembly of France. GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour (ILO) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 13 BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers an opening keynote on "Transatlantic Relations During Uncertain Times" at the German-American Conference in Berlin followed by a Q&A - 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht delivers a keynote at the German-American Conference in Berlin followed by a Q&A - 1530 GMT.

JERUSALEM, Israel / Palestinian Territories - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories (To June 14) JERUSALEM, Israel / Palestinian Territories - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to meet Israeli and Palestinian officials during a three-day-visit to the region (To June 15) GENEVA, Switzerland - 50th regular session of the Human Rights Council (to July 8) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 14 ** NICOSIA - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visits Cyprus. WELLINGTON - Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa will visit Aotearoa New Zealand this month, 60 years after the Treaty of Friendship between the two countries was signed. KAMPALA - Uganda's Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, presents the 2022/23 (July-June) budget speech to parliament. DODOMA - Tanzania's finance minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, presents the 2022/23 (July-June) fiscal budget to parliament – 1300 GMT GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 15th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - Defence ministers help prepare the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28/29, with discussions expected to focus on Ukraine. Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine expected to join meeting and Secretary General Stoltenberg will brief the media. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 16 LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet on ERM2, digital euro, fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 17 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 19 PARIS, France - Election for National Assembly of France. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 20 YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia - Indonesia to have G20 health ministers meeting (to June 21). GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 21 ZURICH - Switzerland and Singapore host fintech confereence. The Forum will be opened by Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Heng Swee Keat (to June 23). PHNOM PENH - 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting. (To June 22) LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 BERLIN - International Air Show (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 23 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 24). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 74th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between west Germany and west Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 25 VIENNA – IAEA International Symposium on Uranium Raw Material for the Nuclear Fuel Cycle: Exploration, Mining, Production, Supply and Demand, Economics and Environmental Issues (to June 29). LOS ANGELES - 13th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. BERLIN - G7 summit, Schloss Elmau (to June 28) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 28 MADRID - NATO Summit is be held in Madrid (to June 30) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 101st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2020 (to July 2) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 3 KINSHASA - Pope Francis visits Congo (To July 4) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day. GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 5 JUBA - Pope Francis visits South Sudan, where violence and hunger stalk world's youngest nation (to Jul. 6). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 75th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 17th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, killing more than 50 and injuring 700. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 22nd anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 17th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 11th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 15th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the single currency on Jan 1, 2023. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 14 ** PRAGUE - EU affairs ministers informal meeting in Prague. (to July 15) PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 18 HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (to Jul 22) GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 19 ** PRAGUE - EU industry and trade ministers informal meeting in Prague. (to July 20) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 22nd anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 11th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people killed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 24 OTTAWA - Pope Francis to visit Canada (to July 30) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 108th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 201st Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 29 BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2022 (to Aug. 9)

