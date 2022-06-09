Left Menu

Vlogger sent to 5-day police custody by Kolkata court

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:00 IST
Vlogger Roddur Roy, arrested on charges of hurling abuses at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on social media, was on Thursday remanded in five days' police custody by a city court.

Roy, whose real name is Anirban, was banned by a team of Kolkata Police officers in Goa on Tuesday. He was brought to the city on transit remand the day after.

On being produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court here, the judge remanded Roy in police custody till June 14 on a prayer by the prosecution.

An FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC against the vlogger after a complaint was filed by TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta at Chitpur police station on Saturday.

The vlogger, who is known to use expletives in his social media posts, recently mouthed profanities against the chief minister and the Diamond Harbour MP, besides other TMC leaders such as Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra, blaming the ruling party for alleged mismanagement at singer KK's last concert at Nazrul Mancha here.

The singer had collapsed, shortly after his performance at the auditorium, and was declared 'brought dead' by doctors when taken to a hospital.

The controversial video in question has been removed from the social networking site by authorities.

Roy, who claims to be a poet and video creator, had earlier courted controversy for his unconventional ways of singing Rabindranath Tagore's songs.

