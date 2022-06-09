Soccer-Liverpool Mayor: some police during Champions League final were seeking confrontation
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:26 IST
- Country:
- France
Liverpool city region mayor Steve Rotheram told the French Senate on Thursday he felt some police officers during last month's Champions League final were seeking confrontation and were quick to threaten fans with their batons.
"I saw police who were, in a way, looking to find a problem," Rotheram told French senators, as the Senate continued its investigation into crowd disorder at last month's match between Real Madrid and Liverpool.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Champions League
- Real Madrid
- Liverpool
- Rotheram
- French
- French Senate
- Steve Rotheram
- Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adieu, Jo: Fans hail injured, retiring Tsonga at French Open
Osaka's mental health discussion resonates at French Open
Soccer-Liverpool's Klopp named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year
Tennis-Simon draws inspiration from Tsonga in gruelling French Open win
French cases of monkeypox rise to five, versus three previously -minister