Soccer-Liverpool Mayor: some police during Champions League final were seeking confrontation

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:26 IST
Liverpool city region mayor Steve Rotheram told the French Senate on Thursday he felt some police officers during last month's Champions League final were seeking confrontation and were quick to threaten fans with their batons.

"I saw police who were, in a way, looking to find a problem," Rotheram told French senators, as the Senate continued its investigation into crowd disorder at last month's match between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

