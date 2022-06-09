Left Menu

Fire breaks out in north Delhi godown

A fire broke out in a crockery and carpet godown in north Delhis Alipur area on Thursday evening, officials said. According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received at 6.45 pm following which 19 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The process of dousing the fire is underway. No casualty has been reported so far, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:34 IST
