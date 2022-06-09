Left Menu

Indian envoy meets Nepal Army chief

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:10 IST
Indian envoy meets Nepal Army chief
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India's envoy to Nepal on Thursday called on Nepal Army chief Prabhu Ram Sharma and discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual cooperation. Namgya C Khampa, charge de’ affairs of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, met the Army chief at the Nepal Army headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and mutual cooperation, according to a statement issued by Nepal Army headquarters.

“The Nepal Army believes that such meetings help to further enhance friendly relations between the two countries,” the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022