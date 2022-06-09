Indian envoy meets Nepal Army chief

India's envoy to Nepal on Thursday called on Nepal Army chief Prabhu Ram Sharma and discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual cooperation. Namgya C Khampa, charge de’ affairs of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, met the Army chief at the Nepal Army headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and mutual cooperation, according to a statement issued by Nepal Army headquarters.

“The Nepal Army believes that such meetings help to further enhance friendly relations between the two countries,” the statement said.

