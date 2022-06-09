Three people drown in TN
PTI | Theni(Tn) | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Three persons, including two boys, drowned at a small pond near here on Thursday, police said.
The victims -- a man and two children -- had come to take bath in the water body when the incident happened, they said.
One person who was rescued has been hospitalised.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement