Two, including child, killed in UP's Ballia

One Paswan 30 and Kundan Bharti 9 sustained injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital, they said.Circle Officer CO of the area Priti Tripathi said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Some people were drinking alcohol inside an SUV whose ignition was on. The vehicle suddenly started moving and ran over two people before hitting a tree, the officer added.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 10-06-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 12:50 IST
Two persons, including an eight year old boy, were killed after being hit by a car here, police said on Friday.

Two others were injured in the accident. According to police, the incident occured in Bhojpur village under Sukhpura police station on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Kishan (8) and Devnath (42). One Paswan (30) and Kundan Bharti (9) sustained injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Priti Tripathi said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Some people were drinking alcohol inside an SUV whose ignition was on. The vehicle suddenly started moving and ran over two people before hitting a tree, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

