Actor Mohanlal to face trial in ivory possession case

As the trial court on Thursday dismissed the Kerala government's plea to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against actor Mohanlal in the wildlife crime case booked against him for the illegal possession of two pairs of ivory the actor will now have to face a trial.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-06-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 13:58 IST
Mohanlal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In the plea, the government contended that proceeding with the case would be a futile exercise and a waste of the "precious time of the court". After the income tax department recovered illegal ivory during a raid at the actor's residence a case was registered by the forest department in 2012.(ANI)

