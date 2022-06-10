Left Menu

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 14:36 IST
Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest
Representative Image
Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, police said.

A large crowd of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.

A senior police officer said that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

The protest that was carried out peacefully lasted for 10-15 minutes.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

