Left Menu

Germany's Scholz says Western Balkans' EU accession a priority for his govt

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:48 IST
Germany's Scholz says Western Balkans' EU accession a priority for his govt
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Germany is trying to the best of its abilities to help Western Balkan countries join the European Union, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, saying it was a priority for his government.

Scholz, speaking at a news conference in Pristina with Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, said Germany is working to convince its European partners that Kosovo has fulfilled the requirements for visa liberalization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022