Germany's Scholz says Western Balkans' EU accession a priority for his govt

Germany is trying to the best of its abilities to help Western Balkan countries join the European Union, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, saying it was a priority for his government.

Scholz, speaking at a news conference in Pristina with Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, said Germany is working to convince its European partners that Kosovo has fulfilled the requirements for visa liberalization.

