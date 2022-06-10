Germany's Scholz says Western Balkans' EU accession a priority for his govt
Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:48 IST
- Country:
- Kosovo
Germany is trying to the best of its abilities to help Western Balkan countries join the European Union, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, saying it was a priority for his government.
Scholz, speaking at a news conference in Pristina with Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, said Germany is working to convince its European partners that Kosovo has fulfilled the requirements for visa liberalization.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- European Union
- Western Balkan
- Albin Kurti
- Kosovo
- European
- Germany
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SA’s exports to Africa surpasses to European Union in 2021
FACTBOX-How much oil does the European Union import from Russia?
Greek PM says EU must integrate Western Balkans by 2033 -Politico
Greek PM says EU must integrate Western Balkans by 2033 -Politico
Scholz heads to Western Balkans to help EU membership bid