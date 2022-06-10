Left Menu

Jilted lover throws acid on woman in Bengaluru

A jilted lover allegedly threw acid on a woman for turning down his marriage proposal at Sarakki in the city on Friday morning, police said. The accused Ahmed, aged 36, has been arrested. On Friday he threw acid on her at Sarakki road junction near JP Nagar.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:57 IST
Jilted lover throws acid on woman in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A jilted lover allegedly threw acid on a woman for turning down his marriage proposal at Sarakki in the city on Friday morning, police said. The 32-year-old woman, a divorcee with three children, sustained injuries in her right eye and is under treatment in a private hospital, they said. The accused Ahmed, aged 36, has been arrested. The two were working in a factory producing incense products and had known each other for the past three years. According to police, Ahmed had been pestering the woman from his own community to marry him for the past many weeks. She, however, repeatedly spurned his plea. On Friday he threw acid on her at Sarakki road junction near JP Nagar. The incident comes on the heels of an acid attack on a woman here two months ago. The accused was subsequently arrested from Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022