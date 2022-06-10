Left Menu

Foreign fighters' death sentence shows Russia's disregard for rights, Berlin says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 16:19 IST
The death sentences for foreign fighters in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine are shocking and show Russia's "complete disregard for the basic principles of humanitarian international law", a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin says that they committed crimes.

