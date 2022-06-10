Left Menu

No damage to gurudwara: Moradabad DM to NCM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Moradabad district authorities have informed the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) that there was no damage to a gurudwara during an anti-encroachment drive, according to an official statement.

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura had taken suo motu cognisance of reports about the demolition of a gurudwara langar hall in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and sought a detailed report from the district magistrate.

The district magistrate (DM), according to the statement, said in the report that Gurudwara Budda Dal was ''not touched''.

The district magistrate said illegal encroachments near the gurudwara were removed without any damage to the gurudwara or the hall, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

