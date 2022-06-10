No damage to gurudwara: Moradabad DM to NCM
- Country:
- India
The Moradabad district authorities have informed the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) that there was no damage to a gurudwara during an anti-encroachment drive, according to an official statement.
NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura had taken suo motu cognisance of reports about the demolition of a gurudwara langar hall in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and sought a detailed report from the district magistrate.
The district magistrate (DM), according to the statement, said in the report that Gurudwara Budda Dal was ''not touched''.
The district magistrate said illegal encroachments near the gurudwara were removed without any damage to the gurudwara or the hall, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Moradabad
- National Commission
- Gurudwara Budda Dal
- Iqbal Singh Lalpura
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tables first budget of Yogi Adityanath's second term govt in state assembly.
Mamata condoles 5 Bengal trekkers' death in Uttarakhand, says govt to bring back mortal remains
Accused of molesting granddaughter, roadways union leader shoots self dead in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand BJP MLA's kin arrested at Kochi airport
Ahead of assembly by-election, Uttarakhand CM holds roadshow in Champawat