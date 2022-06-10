4 poachers held in Similipal

Four people were arrested by the personnel of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for allegedly killing a barking deer, police said on Friday.

Twelve kg of meat of the wild animal and three countrymade guns were seized from them on Thursday night, Assistant Conservator of Forest Pradeep Dey said.

The suspects have been identified as Chakradhar Gagrai, Kese Ho, Basudeb Naik and Sudarshan Naik.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, Dey said.

