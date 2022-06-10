Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy falls into borewell in Janjgir-Champa; rescue operation underway

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force NDRF and state disaster response force SDRF have been called to assist in the rescue operation that has been on since over four hours, he said.The child, Rahul Sahu, fell into the abandoned borewell located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village, in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm, Janjgir-Champa superintendent of police Vijay Agrawal said.On hearing the boys cries, his family members informed other villagers.

PTI | Janjgir | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:42 IST
Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy falls into borewell in Janjgir-Champa; rescue operation underway
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old boy fell into a 80-feet deep abandoned borewell at a village in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Friday, an official said. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force (SDRF) have been called to assist in the rescue operation that has been on since over four hours, he said.

The child, Rahul Sahu, fell into the abandoned borewell located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village, in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm, Janjgir-Champa superintendent of police Vijay Agrawal said.

On hearing the boy's cries, his family members informed other villagers. The district administration and police officials were soon alerted and the rescue operation was launched around 4 pm, he said.

A JCB is being used to dig a parallel pit to rescue the child. Personnel from the NDRF and SDRF have also been called, he said.

A team of doctors has also been deputed at the spot and arrangements have been made to provide oxygen inside the borewell, the official said.

According to the boy's father Lala Ram Sahu, the borewell, which is around 80-feet deep, was dug earlier in his vegetable garden in the backyard and when no water was found, it was left unused and uncovered, officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked officials to take necessary measures to save the child and intensify the rescue operation, a government statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022