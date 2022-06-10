Man shot dead by Maoists in Chaibasa

A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Dhansar Surin, a native of Jojohatu village in Muffasil police station area of Chaibasa, had a feud with some locals over money, they said.

Surin, who dealt in cattle, was allegedly killed by the Maoists after the people with whom he had a feud informed them about it, police said.

An investigation is underway, police said after recovering the body on Friday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)