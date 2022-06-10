Left Menu

Man shot dead by Maoists in Chaibasa

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 10-06-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 22:52 IST
Man shot dead by Maoists in Chaibasa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Dhansar Surin, a native of Jojohatu village in Muffasil police station area of Chaibasa, had a feud with some locals over money, they said.

Surin, who dealt in cattle, was allegedly killed by the Maoists after the people with whom he had a feud informed them about it, police said.

An investigation is underway, police said after recovering the body on Friday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022