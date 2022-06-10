Woman raped in Delhi hotel by man she met on dating app

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by a man she met on a dating app, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said.

In her police complaint filed on June 3, the woman claimed that after meeting the accused on a dating app, she went to the hotel with the man on May 30 where she was sexually assaulted.

Since then, the accused has allegedly stopped picking up her calls, she said in her complaint.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. The complainant has alleged that she met the accused through a dating app on May 27. On May 30, they went to a hotel in Dwarka where the man served her drink. After taking the drink, her head started spinning and she felt weird, the woman alleged in her complaint. In the complaint, she alleged that the man, thereafter, raped her and dropped her at a metro station next day and switched off his mobile phone.

