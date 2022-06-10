Left Menu

Woman raped in Delhi hotel by man she met on dating app

After taking the drink, her head started spinning and she felt weird, the woman alleged in her complaint. In the complaint, she alleged that the man, thereafter, raped her and dropped her at a metro station next day and switched off his mobile phone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:49 IST
Woman raped in Delhi hotel by man she met on dating app
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by a man she met on a dating app, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said.

In her police complaint filed on June 3, the woman claimed that after meeting the accused on a dating app, she went to the hotel with the man on May 30 where she was sexually assaulted.

Since then, the accused has allegedly stopped picking up her calls, she said in her complaint.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. The complainant has alleged that she met the accused through a dating app on May 27. On May 30, they went to a hotel in Dwarka where the man served her drink. After taking the drink, her head started spinning and she felt weird, the woman alleged in her complaint. In the complaint, she alleged that the man, thereafter, raped her and dropped her at a metro station next day and switched off his mobile phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022