D.C. disciplinary office files ethics charges over Rudy Giuliani's false election claims
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 01:36 IST
The Washington office that polices attorneys for ethical misconduct filed charges on Friday against President Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani over baseless claims he made in federal court alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
