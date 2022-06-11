Hyderabad police nabs inter-state gang, seizes gold, silver worth over 26 lakhs

Gopalpauram police on Friday apprehended 6 persons and seized gold, silver, and cash totaling over Rs 26 lakhs. According to North zone DCP on Friday wee hours, Gopalpauram police on credible information apprehended six persons Ishaq, Mohd Gulshed, Mohd Juned Aalam, Abdul Ansar Ali, Riyasad and Bablu Ahmad at In-gate of Secunderabad Railway Station, who were moving under suspicious manner and on enquiry they voluntarily confessed their guilty in the seven cases.

The gang, on the pretext of garments business used to travel from one place to another place by RTC/Pvt buses as passengers, observe the luggage bags of passengers, target the bags, while the passengers were distracted and would steal valuables. "Gold ornaments 43.25 grams, Silver ornaments 27 'Tulas' and net cash Rs 4,13,000. A total worth about Rs 26,50,000 cash seized," informed the officials.

The above arrests were made under the supervision of G. Venkateshwarlu, ADCP, North Zone, N. Sudhir -Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gopalapuram by B. Sai Eashwar Goud- Inspector of Police, B Kotaiah, Detective Inspector and R Pandu Raju -sub-inspector (SI) and Crime Staff of PS Gopalapuram. (ANI)

