South Korean to go on trial in Russia-controlled East Ukraine - Ifax

"A verdict is being prepared now on a mercenary from South Korea. He is their citizen who fought for the armed forces of Ukraine," Interfax quoted her as saying on Saturday. She did not reveal the name of the fighter.

South Korean to go on trial in Russia-controlled East Ukraine - Ifax
A captured fighter from South Korea will go on trial in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists, Interfax news agency reported citing separatist official Natalia Nikonorova. "A verdict is being prepared now on a mercenary from South Korea. He is their citizen who fought for the armed forces of Ukraine," Interfax quoted her as saying on Saturday.

She did not reveal the name of the fighter. Two Britons and a Moroccan captured while fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death by a court in DPR on Thursday.

