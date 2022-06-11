Left Menu

Prophet remarks row: After Howrah, internet services suspended in parts of Murshidabad

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 18:10 IST
Prophet remarks row: After Howrah, internet services suspended in parts of Murshidabad
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Saturday suspended internet services in parts of Murshidabad district till June 14 to stop the spread of misinformation following violence in Howrah, where such a clampdown is already in force.

Internet services have been suspended in Beldanga 1 block covering Beldanga Police Station area and Beldanga 2 block covering Rejinagar and Shaktipur Police Station areas till 6 AM on June 14, an order stated. Internet services have been suspended in entire Howrah district till June 13 and Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

The restrictions were imposed after protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in Howrah.

Fresh violence was reported in Panchla Bazaar area in Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire. Agitators pelted policemen with stones, injuring some of them, and also vandalised a BJP party office.

