Left Menu

South Korea says it will boost defence capacity to counter North Korean threat

South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup said on Sunday that his country would dramatically enhance its defence capabilities and work closely with the United States and Japan to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threat. Lee, speaking at an Asian security meeting in Singapore, said the situation on the Korean peninsula posed a global threat and he urged North Korea to immediately end its nuclear weapon and missile programmes.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 08:17 IST
South Korea says it will boost defence capacity to counter North Korean threat

South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup said on Sunday that his country would dramatically enhance its defence capabilities and work closely with the United States and Japan to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.

Lee, speaking at an Asian security meeting in Singapore, said the situation on the Korean peninsula posed a global threat and he urged North Korea to immediately end its nuclear weapon and missile programmes. The United States warned this month that North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test, and says it will again push for United Nations sanctions if that happens.

"Our government will strengthen capabilities to better implement the U.S. extended deterrents and will dramatically enhance response capabilities," Lee said in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a top regional security summit. "Moreover, we seek to strengthen ROK (Republic of Korea), U.S., Japan trilateral security cooperation to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats."

North Korea promoted its key nuclear negotiator to foreign minister, state media said on Saturday, as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to his ruling party that he would use "power for power" to fight threats to the country's sovereignty. North Korea has carried out at least 18 rounds of weapons tests this year, underscoring its evolving nuclear and missile arsenals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022