Grenade found under DND flyover in Delhi

A grenade was recovered under DND flyover in Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:58 IST
DND flyover (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A grenade was recovered under DND flyover in Delhi on Saturday. According to Delhi Police, a grenade was found submerged in Hindon canal under the DND flyover in Mayur Vihar area on Saturday night. The grenade was found in an earthen pot by divers who keep scouting the river bed for coins.

The National Security Guard (NSG) team rushed to the spot on information and diffused the grenade. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot for a thorough examination. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered Explosives Substance Act. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

