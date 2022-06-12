Teenagers drown at Ramsagar Dam in Rajasthan's Dholpur
PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 12-06-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 15:58 IST
Two boys drowned here at Ramsagar Dam on Sunday while bathing, police said. Luvkush (15) and Krishna (14) had gone to take a bath at the Ramsagar Dam in Umreh village, but got carried away into deep waters and drowned, SHO Sadar Badi Yogendra Rajawat said.
He said that the deceased were attending a Bhagwat katha event going on in the village and had planned to take bath in the nearby dam.
Their bodies were handed over to their family members after post mortem, police said.
