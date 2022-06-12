Authorities demolish 'illegally constructed' house of Prayagraj violence accused

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of the alleged mastermind of Friday's violence here amid heavy police deployment.

A day earlier, the properties of two people accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well.

Superintendent of Police, City (Saharanpur), Rajesh Kumar had said the two accused who created ruckus were identified as Muzammil of Rahat Colony and Abdul Vakir of Khata Khedi. Municipal corporation teams bulldozed their illegal properties, he said.

In Prayagraj, a senior PDA official on Sunday said, ''Javed Ahmad's house -- JK Ashiyana -- is located in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Police personnel and a JCB machine reached the Kareli police station around 10.30 am and demolition commenced around 1 pm.'' ''The house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his side on May 24. On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented as well, and hence on May 25, demolition orders were issued,'' he said.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh said, ''In the morning, some family members of Javed Ahmad took some of their belongings, and left the place through the back door. As of now, no one is inside the house.'' He said three machines, including two JCBs, were used. The area around the house has been cordoned-off and demolition was carried out, Singh added.

On Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said that alleged mastermind of the stone-pelting here Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, had been arrested.

On Friday, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during protests after Friday prayers in mosques.

At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

In Prayagraj, the mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured.

In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Mrityunjay Kumar, the media adviser to the chief minister, had said, ''Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday'' and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.

Nupur Sharma was suspended by the BJP as several Islamic nations denounced her comments on the Prophet during a TV debate.

