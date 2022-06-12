Controversial religious remark row: Thane Police summons suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for enquiry tomorrow

Bhiwandi city police in Thane district summoned suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and asked her to appear for enquiry tomorrow for a matter pertaining to a controversial religious remark. While responding to the summon sent by the Bhiwandi police, Nupur Sharma's lawyer sent mail to the police seeking a few more days for her to appear for the enquiry.

Protests erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Notably, some Gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet. The country has been witnessing protests.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target. On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence.

A senior MHA official informed that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)