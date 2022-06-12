Left Menu

2 dead, 3 injured as car hits stationary truck in outer Delhi's Libaspur flyover

Sachin Sapra, a resident of Rohini, and Ram Kumar, a resident of Rithala village, died on the spot.

2 dead, 3 injured as car hits stationary truck in outer Delhi's Libaspur flyover
Two 26-year-old men died while their three friends were severely injured when their car hit a stationary truck in outer Delhi's Libaspur flyover on Sunday morning, police said.

Sachin Sapra, a resident of Rohini, and Ram Kumar, a resident of Rithala village, died on the spot. The car was being driven by Sapra, they said.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 5 am on the Libaspur flyover. The occupants of the car were returning from Murthal, they said.

The injured, Deepak, Gaurav Narang and Dhruv, were rushed to a hospital. While Deepak and Gaurav were later referred to Safdarjung hospital, Dhruv is undergoing treatment at BJRM Hospital, police officials said.

The sequence of events that led to the accident is yet to be ascertained as the statements of the injured have not been recorded yet, a senior police officer said.

''We are not sure if one of them was under the influence of alcohol. An investigation is underway,'' he added.

