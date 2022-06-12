Rajasthan: Man jumps into Pichola lake in Udaipur, rescue operation on

A man allegedly jumped in the famous Pichola lake here on Sunday, police said.

Rakesh Batra (40), a resident of University Road here, was on a boat ride when he suddenly took off his life jacket and allegedly jumped into the lake leaving others onboard stunned, they said.

According to police, Batra is a businessman and had suffered losses due to which he was under depression for the last two years.

A rescue operation is underway and divers are trying to find him, they said.

