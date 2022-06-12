Left Menu

Maha: Over 1,100 bullets seized from junk dealer's shop in Pune

Police have recovered more than 1,100 bullets, most of them live, from the shop of a scrap dealer in Pune city of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.The recovery was made on Saturday during a combing operation, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 23:53 IST
The recovery was made on Saturday during a combing operation, they said. ''We had received a tip-off during an all-out operation that a scrap dealer, Dinesh Kumar Saroj, has a large quantity of bullets stored at his shop in Guruwar Peth. Following the information, the shop was raided and 1,105 bullets, most of them live, worth Rs 1.56 lakh were recovered from there,'' an official of the city police's crime branch said. A case has been registered against Saroj under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, he said, adding that a probe was on to check why such a large quantity of bullets was stored there by him and from where he had sourced them.

