Belongings found of British reporter and indigenous expert missing in Amazon - police

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 06:20 IST
Brazilian police said on Sunday search teams have discovered belongings of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira who went missing in the Amazon a week ago.

A police statement said clothing belonging to Pereira had been found, including a health identification card in his name, and a backpack with clothes belonging to Phillips, and the boots of both men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

