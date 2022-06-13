Belongings found of British reporter and indigenous expert missing in Amazon - police
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 06:20 IST
Brazilian police said on Sunday search teams have discovered belongings of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira who went missing in the Amazon a week ago.
A police statement said clothing belonging to Pereira had been found, including a health identification card in his name, and a backpack with clothes belonging to Phillips, and the boots of both men.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Phillips
- Bruno Pereira
- Dom Phillips
- Pereira
- Amazon
- British
- Brazilian
Advertisement