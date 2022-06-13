Left Menu

MP: 3 boys drown while taking bath in well

Three boys drowned while taking bath in a 35-feet-deep well in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district, police said on Monday. When they did not reach their homes by evening, their family members started a search and found their shoes and clothes near the well, Sultanganj police station in-charge Vimlesh Rai said.

Three boys drowned while taking bath in a 35-feet-deep well in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Gorkha village, located about 100 km from the district headquarters in Sultanganj police station limits, they said.

The three boys, aged between 12 and 16 years, stepped down into the well for a bath. When they did not reach their homes by evening, their family members started a search and found their shoes and clothes near the well, Sultanganj police station in-charge Vimlesh Rai said. The family members and other villagers then informed the police, he said, adding that the bodies were later fished out from the well.

The police are conducting a probe into the incident, he said.

