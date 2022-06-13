KOLKATA JUTE & JUTEGOODS PRICES
Kolkata, June 13 Raw jute W-5 rdy.per quintal Rs.6475.00 Hessian 101.5 cm - 305 gms. Rdy.Rs.4180.00 Dornierhessian cloth 129 cm-270 gmsq.m Rdy.Rs.6700.00 B. Twill2.25 lbs. 1020 gm Rdy.Rs.9900.00 D W Flour 56x 218 1135 gms Rdy.Rs.110000.00 ---- PTI SAM
