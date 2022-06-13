KOLKATA JUTE & JUTEGOODS PRICES

Kolkata, June 13: Raw jute W-5 rdy.(per quintal) : Rs.6475.00 Hessian 101.5 cm - 305 gms. Rdy.:Rs.4180.00 Dornier(hessian cloth) 129 cm-270 gm/sq.m Rdy.:Rs.6700.00 B. Twill(2.25 lbs. 1020 gm) Rdy.:Rs.9900.00 D W Flour 56''x 218'' 1135 gms Rdy.:Rs.110000.00 ---- PTI SAM

