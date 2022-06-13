Raj: SDM, SHO suspended days after Sikar lawyer’s suicide

The Rajasthan government has suspended a sub-divisional magistrate and a police officer in connection with the suicide of a lawyer here, officials said on Monday.

On June 9, an advocate named Hansraj Mawaliya (40) set himself on fire inside the sub-divisional magistrate's office alleging harassment at the hands of SDM Rakesh Kumar and SHO Ghasiram Meena.

The suspension orders against both the officials were issued on Sunday after the family members of the deceased along with a group of advocates staged a protest in Sikar's Khandela area demanding action against those responsible for Mawaliya's death, Police said.

Mawaliya was rushed to SMS hospital in Jaipur immediately after the incident on Thursday, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

A suicide note was recovered from Mawaliya's bag in which he alleged that Kumar and Meena used to take bribe for him for every routine court hearing and would issue notice, if he did not give them money, they said.

The lawyer in the note also accused the SHO of threatening him at SDM's behest.

With this, the deadlock between the family members and administration ended and the funeral of the lawyer was conducted yesterday, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)