Brazil police says reports that British journalist was found dead are not correct

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:05 IST
Brazil's federal police said on Monday that reports that the bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira had been found in the Amazon were not correct.

Police said in a statement that only biological material and belongings of the missing men had been found so far, as previously announced. News outlet G1 had reported earlier in the day, quoting Phillips' wife, that the two men had been found dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

