At least 100 killed in Burkina Faso attack over weekend - sources
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:10 IST
Armed men killed at least 100 civilians in a rural district of northern Burkina Faso over the weekend, a local and a security source said on Monday.
The attack took place in a region where Islamist insurgent groups have been active for years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Burkina Faso
- Islamist
Advertisement