U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs opioid maker Insys founder's conviction appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by John Kapoor, the founder of drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc, to overturn his conviction for conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe addictive opioids and defraud insurers into paying for them.
The justices turned away an appeal by Kapoor, the former Insys executive chairman who has been serving a prison sentence of 5-1/2 years since his 2019 conviction by a jury in federal court in Boston on the charge of racketeering conspiracy. Kapoor, 78, is the highest-level corporate executive convicted of crimes related to the opioid epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in the past two decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapoor
- The U.S. Supreme Court
- Boston
- Americans
ALSO READ
Arjun Kapoor shares snowy picture with Bhumi Pednekar
Arjun Kapoor on OTT debut: It has to be different from what I'm chasing in films
Genelia Deshmukh, Shakti Kapoor dance on 'Fevicol Se'
Shahid Kapoor to pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri at IIFA 2022
‘Brahmastra’ very original in its genre, not a superhero film: Ranbir Kapoor