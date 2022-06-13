U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs opioid maker Insys founder's conviction appeal

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:12 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by John Kapoor, the founder of drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc, to overturn his conviction for conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe addictive opioids and defraud insurers into paying for them.

The justices turned away an appeal by Kapoor, the former Insys executive chairman who has been serving a prison sentence of 5-1/2 years since his 2019 conviction by a jury in federal court in Boston on the charge of racketeering conspiracy. Kapoor, 78, is the highest-level corporate executive convicted of crimes related to the opioid epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in the past two decades.

