No bodies found in search for British journalist and Brazilian expert, says indigenous group

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:31 IST
Search teams looking for a British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert have not found bodies along a river in the Amazon rainforest, a spokesman for indigenous association UNIVAJA told Reuters on Monday.

"I've spoken with the team in the field and it's not true," said Eliesio Marubo, a lawyer for UNIVAJA, which has organized search teams in the hunt for freelance reporter Dom Phillips and indigenous tribes expert Bruno Pereira. "The search goes on."

Media reports on Monday had suggested that the men's bodies were discovered, which federal police denied in a statement.

