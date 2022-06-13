Left Menu

IPS officer V S K Kaumudi appointed secretary (security) in Cabinet Secretariat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 20:50 IST
Senior IPS officer V S K Kaumudi has been appointed as secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Kaumudi, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is currently special secretary (internal security) in the Union Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as secretary (security), it said.

The secretary (security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and is responsible for closely monitoring the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The office of the secretary (security) is also the nodal authority in respect of policy relating to procurement of jammers by state governments and central police forces.

All operational proposals of the SPG are approved and processed by the secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

