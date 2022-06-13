IPS officer V S K Kaumudi appointed secretary (security) in Cabinet Secretariat

Senior IPS officer V S K Kaumudi has been appointed as secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Kaumudi, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is currently special secretary (internal security) in the Union Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as secretary (security), it said.

The secretary (security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and is responsible for closely monitoring the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The office of the secretary (security) is also the nodal authority in respect of policy relating to procurement of jammers by state governments and central police forces.

All operational proposals of the SPG are approved and processed by the secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)