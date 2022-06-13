CB-CID to probe custodial death, 5 policemen suspended

The custodial death of a 33-year-old history-sheeter here would be investigated by the Crime Branch-CID and 5 policemen have been suspended in connection with the incident, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered and Magisterial probe ordered, while the Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu ordered the CB-CID probe. On June 12, a team led by Kodungayur Police Inspector George Miller Ponraj apprehended S Rajasekar alias Appu in connection with 2 cases of theft of gold jewellery. Rajasekar, who has over 25 criminal cases against him, was brought to Kodungayur police outpost. During questioning, he confessed to the crimes. He said he had given the jewellery to an autorickshaw driver in suburban Red Hills, a city police release said. When the police personnel were about to leave for the city's outskirts to retrieve the stolen jewellery, Rajasekar complained of a vomiting sensation. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated and when he again said that he was feeling uneasy, he was taken to another hospital and later to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Senior police officials visited Stanley Hospital and inquired into the incident. George Miller Ponraj, Assistant Inspector Kanniyappan, Head Constables, Jeyasekar and Manivannan and a constable Satyamurthy were placed under suspension last night, the release said. V Vignesh, a 25-year old man, died here in custody in April after he was allegedly beaten up by police personnel.

