WB violence-hit areas limp back to normalcy amid stray protests; over 200 arrested

West Bengal’s violence-hit districts limped back to normalcy on Monday though sporadic protests against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad were reported from a few areas which the police stomped out, arresting over 200 people.

The opposition BJP, however, demanded that central forces be deployed to restore law and order.

Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya said that the situation in parts of the state, where violent protests had erupted, is under control and over 200 rioters were arrested.

He said 42 cases were lodged in connection with the violence.

FIRs have been registered against accused people in Howrah, Murshidabad, Nadia and North and South 24 Parganas district which witnessed violence since Thursday.

The number of violent incidents was coming down since then but the mob rampage returned in Nadia and Murshidabad on Sunday, ADG (Law and Order) Javed Shamim said.

''There were a few incidents in Nadia district's Nakashipara and two blocks in Murshidabad (on Sunday). Internet services have been suspended in the two blocks and Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in parts of Nakashipara,” he said.

Till now there is no loss of life or any serious injury to anyone in connection with the violence, Shamim told reporters here. “All units have been instructed to deal with any situation very strictly and very promptly to ensure that there is no deterioration of law and order. Anyone involved in hooliganism and arson will not be spared. We will ensure that they get maximum punishment as per the law,'' he said.

To a question, the IPS officer said it will take time to find out who was behind all these incidents.

Shamim claimed that going by the large size and huge population of the state, the police have done a commendable job in containing the number of incidents related to the violence. “It's a very sensitive time. We request people to refrain from rumour-mongering. Bring things to our notice and we will take prompt action,'' he said. Officials said that some people tried to put up road blockades during the day in a few districts of the state but they were thwarted. Train services were affected for around 20 minutes in the Sealdah-Hashnabad section of the Eastern Railway in the morning after protesters blocked tracks near Hashnabad station in North 24 Parganas district, officials said.

Meanwhile, the BJP organised state-wide protests against the violence that rocked some parts of West Bengal and demanded immediate deployment of central forces in the trouble-torn areas.

''There is a complete lawless situation in the state. The protestors have let loose havoc across the state. The police administration is just a mute spectator,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP demanded that paramilitary forces be called to assist the police to contain the violence.

Reacting to the BJP's demand, the ruling TMC alleged that it is the saffron camp which is trying to fan communal violence in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)